Missing 83-Year-Old Pasco Woman Found After 6 Mile ‘Wander’

Pasco Police says she was located largely because of a flood of tips and information from the public, and they are grateful.

Missing woman wandered away from Pasco Food bank

Tri-City-area law enforcement was searching for this woman, identified as 83-year-old Renetee Martin, who was last seen at the St. Vincent Food Bank in downtown Pasco.

PPD says she apparently wandered away from the location, and was said to suffer from dementia. For a number of hours, the search was conducted, but thanks to numerous reports from Kennewick, Pasco and other Officers were able to locate her.

Amazingly, she had made her way nearly six miles, across the Blue Bridge, and was located walking along Highway 395 in Kennewick. She is now safe, and PPD thanks all the citizens who reported seeing her, based on their missing person's release.