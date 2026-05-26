A missing Moses Lake man was found by Grant County Searchers just over a week after he vanished.

The Man Was Last Seen Around 6:30 AM Friday, May 15th.

39-year-old Anthony James Mann was not seen after last Friday, his van was located the following Monday, around 5:30 PM, near the Trail Lake area.

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Searchers began to comb the area, but initially did not find any trace of him. The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Mann suffered from a medical condition that might have prevented him from reaching out for help if he needed, but didn't elaborate.

Searchers Located his Body Around 7 PM Sunday

The GCSO received a report of a body that was found near the top of Summer Falls, which is about 10 miles southeast of Coulee City.

The GCSO is confident it is Mann, The Coroner will be doing more examinations this week.