After a disappointing season that saw the Mariners finished ten games under .500, Manager Dan Wilson was let go, and 4 leading position coaches.

Mariners Fire 1st Base, Hitting, Bench and Infield Coaches

The Mariners again missed the playoffs, finishing 76-86, 3rd in the American League West. Wilson took over in 2024 during the later part of the season, for the fired Scott Servais. He went 90-72 and reached game 7 of the ALCS in 2025, but the M's plummeted back to earth in 2026.

They'd been expected to compete for the Division Title, but saw many metrics fall to the bottom of the league, including defense and hitting.

The Mariners Let Go Four Coaches Besides Wilson

According to MLB.com:

"Bench coach Manny Acta, infield coach Perry Hill, hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and first-base coach Eric Young Jr. will not return in 2027." The Mariners other six field and direct position coaches will remain. Seattle fell in to last in Statcast's Outs Above Average (-57) Fielding Run Value (-58) and several other defensive categories.

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Some Are Calling for President of Baseball Operations Jerry DiPoto to Also Be Replaced Wilson's overall record in Seattle was 187-171, a .522 winning percentage. But failing to live up to expectations has become far too familiar in Seattle, especially after last year's performance. GM-Ops Director DiPoto has been with Seattle for 11 years. Some critics are calling for his resignation, as GM's set the table for what Managers have to oversee during the season. While the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays have never won a world series, the Mariners remain the only MLB team that's never been to the Fall Classic.