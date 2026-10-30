It is becoming a recurring theme in Washington state, more business, manufacturing and operations moving.

Major Sheet Metal and Parts Company Shifting Work, Laying Off Workers

NIC Global Manufacturing Solutions is shutting down its Woodinville, WA Plant, and with it 103 jobs leaving. The company manufactures parts, specializing in sheet metal fabrication and what's called turn-key mechanical assembly.

They have operations in Texas, Ohio, Tennessee and China.

WARN Alert indicates they are Shutting Down Woodinville

The Business Journals of Puget Sound reports they are shifting work to Spokane and Tennessee. Their website news section shows they recently expanded into Texas, but as of 10-29 does not contain any notifications about the layoffs.

A WARN Alert from WA Employment Security indicated the layoffs will be happening by January 18, 2027, that's when the separations will occur.

The Business Journal and other sources did not specify reasons why the production is being shifted, other than noting the operational changes.

Observers are already claiming it's the latest in a series of major businesses shifting out of the Puget Sound region and/or leaving WA State altogether.