‘Trusted Friend’ Accused of Stealing Deceased Kennewick Person’s Car

Kennewick Police are searching for, and asking the public to watch for, a red 1982 Datsun 280 ZX. (NOTE-this image is the same model, but NOT the actual car being sought--CREDIT-ebay motors website blog)

The car was entrusted to a person to watch over it

Police say the original owner recently passed away, and the family asked a "trusted friend" to store the car because there had been break-ins where the vehicle was originally being kept.

The man admitted to the family that against their permission, he fixed up the car, got it running, and had been driving it. Then, he apparently asked for the registration so he could re-license it.

Get our free mobile app

KPD now says the family has not heard from the man since. Anyone who may see the vehicle is asked to contact Kennewick Police at (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.