Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City

Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired.

Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City

Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR (private road) and SR (state route) 225, about five miles north of town.

Part of SR 225 was blocked off to allow authorities to surround the location. At 9 PM the BCSO said they had narrowed down the area to a specific property and were "working to resolve the situation peacefully." They did not elaborate on that statement.

Then around 10 PM Sunday night, they reported a male suspect had surrendered peacefully and was in custody. No other information was released. We don't yet know if the shots were random or aimed at any target(s). More information is expected to be released soon.