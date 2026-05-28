After nearly six years of dogged work the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says murder charges have been filed in Superior Court related to the fatal shooting of a hunter.

Kent, WA Man Failed to Return Home From a Trip

Ian Eckles had gone to the Liberty area in Kittitas County May 16th, his family reported him missing May 18th.

Searchers in the area found his truck concealed in heavy brush, and saw the eventual suspect running from the area. The truck showed extensive evidence of a violent struggle involving firearms, but Eckles body was not located.

23 Day Search Failed to Turn up the Missing Hunter

Finally, in June of 2020, after a extensive manhunt 40-year-old 40-year-old Jorge Alcantara Gonzalez was arrested for a burglary in the Teanaway Valley area. However, authorities at that time were not able to conclusively link him to Eckle's disappearance. He was eventually legally ruled as deceased.

Get our free mobile app

When Gonzales was sentenced, he faced multiple theft and stolen vehicle charges, including ones involving Eckle's truck.

Then as evidence continued to be gathered, and forensic data was processed. Prosecutors now say they have enough to charge Gonzales in the murder. He's currently finishing up his burglary-robbery sentence, and when that is concluded he will be arrainged in Superior Court on the new murder charges.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Says Prosecutors Will Have to Prove the New Case

According to the KCSO:

"Filing charges does not end the case; it begins the court process. Prosecutors will now be required to prove the charges in court."