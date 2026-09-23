Major Crime, Drug, Weapons Sweeps Conducted in Wapato–DEA, FBI, ATF and Others

Major Crime, Drug, Weapons Sweeps Conducted in Wapato–DEA, FBI, ATF and Others

Wapato PD Office---google street view

Wapato Police on Wednesday, September22nd. released information about a series of recent crime sweeps.

   Numerous Agencies Participated in the Raids

Using search warrants and other LE methods,  Wapato Police were aided by a number of other agencies, including ATF, DEA, FBI, Yakama Tribal Police and Homeland Security.

While specifics of the sweeps were not released, the WPD said they centered around illegal crime activity, namely firearms and narcotics.

   Wapato's Crime Rate is Higher Than 'Usual'

 According to FBI and other crime data reports, Wapato has a crime rate between 17 aned 28 percent higher than similarly-sized communities in WA state. However, crime rates can depend on the number and type of reporting agencies.

The community has a population of just over 4,500, according to the last census.

Specifics of the arrests were not revealed due to the investigation, but Wapato Police said a large number were made.

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Filed Under: wapato, drugs
Categories: Crime