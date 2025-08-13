Shocking Log Truck vs. WSDOT Truck Crash Could Have Been Worse

The Washington State Department of Transportation says a crash Tuesday afternoon near Waitsburg could have been a lot worse than it looked.

The crash involved a logging truck and a WSDOT Maintenance rig

WSDOT. the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol responded to the location on Highway 12, northeast of Walla Walla, not far from from Waitsburg. The crash closed that portion of Highway 12 for a number of hours.

WSDOT says the logging truck was attempting to pass the large WSDOT Maintenance vehicle, when it struck the truck.

The impact not only spilled the load of logs, but also resulted in the semi landing on its side.

The crash heavily damaged the nose of the WSDOT vehicle, furtunately no injuries, at least none serious, were reported.

Given how close some of the logs came to the cab of the WSDOT truck, Official say it could have been a lot worse--especially if other vehicles had been nearby.

WSP cited the semi driver for improper passing. WSDOT reminds motorists that the urge to rush and shave a few minutes off your travel time is not worth jeopardizing safety.