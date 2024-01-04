Law Passed in 2019 Triggers Big 2024 Jump in Oregon Egg Costs

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to reports, a law passed in Oregon in 2019 is causing large egg price jumps this year.

Law prohibited chicken cages for large operations

Oregon's legislature passed the bill, which mandated by 2024, all egg ag operations with 3,000 birds or more had to stop housing them in cages.

Five years later, a number of producers are still trying to accommodate the law. According to MyBasin.com, it's estimated 85 percent of egg producers in the US use cages to house their birds.

A visit to a Portland, OR market showed an increase, for large and extra large eggs, with a Large AA dozen of cage-free eggs selling for $5.99.

This law is expected to trigger higher prices across the state for the rest of the year. At that time, Oregon was one of the few states to enact such requirements.