Newly-Launched WA L-I Program ‘Reimburses’ Ripped-Off Homeowners

The plan dates back to 2023, when the legislature, in one of their rare bi-partisan actions, agreed to form a Homeowner Restitution Program to offer some relief to scammed homeowners.

The Homeowner Recovery Fund Launched July 1st.

The program formally launched July 1st. and so far, has had five applicants. That may seem small, but the information is spreading among homeowners who've been 'ripped' off. It took a couple of years for business cycles and taxes to fund the program from 2023 onward.

L-I listed several examples of homeowners who applied for and got some relief. Dan Morrill of Tacoma (one of the homeowners who agreed to go public) was looking for siding and other work for his 100-year-old Tacoma home. He found what he thought was a reputable contractor, got a bid for $75K and wrote a $32K downpayment check.

However, the Contractor Made Off with the Funds

L-I reports that after months of the contractor not responding to calls, texts and emails, Morrill learned that he and other homeowners in the region had been scammed by the contractor, and he was out the $32K. Fortunately, it appears the contractor has been pursued, and is close to being apprehended.

Another Spokane consumer paid $70K for extensive hot tub and porch renovations, but their contractor also skipped town, leaving them stuck.

Both These Homeowners Were Able to Get Some Relief

After both reported the incidents to law enforcement and Labor and Industries, they met the criteria for reimbursement, and both received the maximum payment of $25K. Not every incident ends up being that much, but L-I Officials say it does help offset costs for homeowners when they are victims of fraud--especially by contractors.

To find out more about the Homeowner Recovery Program, Click Here.