Like many school districts in the Mid-Columbia, across the state and nationally, Kennewick has a number of high school education programs that extend beyond the 'traditional' high school program. And this spring, 8 of them will hold graduation ceremonies.

Kennewick School District Releases Grad Information, Schedules

KSD put out the details on Monday, May 4. According to their information release, here are the schedules for the different events:

"Graduation Schedule:

June 4, 7:30 a.m. – Delta High School (HAPO Center)

June 5, 1:30 p.m. – Mid-Columbia Partnership (Three Rivers Convention Center)

June 5, 3:30 p.m. – Legacy High School (Three Rivers Convention Center)

June 5, 5:00 p.m. – Endeavor High School (Three Rivers Convention Center)

June 5, 6:30 p.m. – Phoenix High School (Three Rivers Convention Center)

June 6, 9:00 a.m. – Kennewick High School (Toyota Center)

June 6, 1:00 p.m. – Kamiakin High School (Toyota Center)

June 6, 5:00 p.m. – Southridge High School (Toyota Center)"

Delta is a STEM focused, small program that emphasizes personalized learning, and mandatory internships as part of its curriculum. It's very tech and science oriented, pretty advanced.

The Mid Columbia Partnership is aimed at all home schooled students, offering them a chance to have a traditional graduation ceremony.

Legacy HS offers a flexible, non-traditional often career-oriented education. It has no boundaries, any Kennewick HS student can enroll in their offerings.

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Endeavor HS is entirely online, and last year had 136 total students.

Phoenix HS serves students in grades 9-12, offering project-based education emphasizing career readiness. It traditionally sees about 50-60 students each year.

All Ceremonies will be Live Streamed at KSD Website

As for the 3 main Toyota Center events, for Kennewick, Kamiakin and Southridge, friend-family tickets are NOT required, it is first-come first-seated for each event. Do be aware that as soon as your particular student's event is over, they ask everyone to quickly but safely leave the venue so they do the change over for the setup (colors etc) for the next school.

And for those who cannot attend, KSD says all 8 ceremonies will be live streamed via the KSD website.