Better get that early fall watering in, you don't have long.

Kennewick Irrigation District Announces Final Water Delivery Date

Every year, Mid Columbia and SE WA Irrigation Districts announce when final water deliveries will take place. Most of them from late first week to third week of October.

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KID delivers water to 25,200 customers or parels of land, affecting about 60,000 people overall.

This Year's Cutoff is About Par for the Course

This year's water cutoff date, or date of last delivery of water through its water valves and spickets will be Monday, Ocober 12th, according to information sent out on Friday September 18th.

KID says that day will be the last when customers can expect full regular pressure through their systems. Beginning the next day, October 13th, KID will immediately begin draining canals, and within a week to ten days, the system will be empty.

Customers with Underground Systems Can Now Plan for Blowouts

With the final water delivery date announced, homeowners who have underground sprinkler systems can begin to schedule having their lines blown out to prevent freezing later this winter.

The KID thanked its members for observing their limited watering schedules, the District did not have to take any further rationing steps to ensure water deliveries would continue.