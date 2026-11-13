It's one of the oldest parks in the City of Kennewick, it opened in 1956. If it does sell, it would be the first municipal park sale in City history.

Kennewick Parks and Rec Board Holding Public Hearing

A number of weeks ago, the Kennewick City Council discussed a proposal from Tri Cities Chaplaincy about them purchasing the three-acre Yelm Park.

Donated to the City, it opened in 1956, and is located at 324 North Yelm Street. It's 3 acres contain a playground, BBQ area, baseball-softball field, picnic area and multi-purpose field.

The Park Does Get Visitors

Kennewick City data shows the park gets about 11,000 visitors annually, and the value of the property is set at $535,000. Of Kennnewick's 38 parks, it's not considered a high-value parcel, but when Chaplaincy approached them about the purchase, they began discussions.

TC Chaplaincy wants to buy the land so they can consolidate their Richland operations close to their existing facilities, which are very close by.

Another Public Hearing is Coming Tuesday November 18th.

Tuesday, October 6th public comments were taken at the City Council Meeting, now a Kennewick Parks Commission public session will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, November 18th at First Lutheran Church of Kennewick at 418 North Elm Street. Any and all members of the public, especially area citizens nearby, are invited to attend and give their views on the proposed sale.

Information about the sale and the park's future will also be provided. Kennewick Parks and the City emphasized that NO decisions have been made about the sale, it is in the exploratory and discussion phases which is why they are having the public hearing.