Kennewick Water, Sewer Rates to Rise in 2025, January 1st.

Beginning January 1st, of 2025, water and sewer rates in Kennewick will be going up a bit.

The City says the increases are needed to continue sustainability

The water rates will go up 5.15 percent, while sewer will increase 3 percent. According to the City's website:

"These adjustments ensure that our utilities remain sustainable and reflect necessary updates to maintain quality service for our community."

The changes will be reflected in bills sent out after January 1st of 2025. The city has posted the new rates, which affect commercial and residential, on their page.

Residential rates will be a flat rate of $73.58 inside city limits, and $110.37 outside.

For water rates, they will be $32.29 per month inside the city, $71.07 outside. The Tri-City Area Journal of Business reports the rates are based on a 2024 water and sewer study.