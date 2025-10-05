Here’s Why KID Shut Off Your Irrigation Water 7 Days Early

Customers of the Kennewick Irrigation District learned over the weekend that Monday, October 6th. water deliveries in the District are being shut off.

Board holds a special meeting over the weekend.

Last Friday the board of directors met to review an emergency order issued by the Bureau of Reclamation that junior water districts cease deliveries due to water shortages.

According to KID:

"This unprecedented shutoff is due to a third consecutive year of drought, which has led to historically low reservoir storage and river flows. Without stored water, precipitation and flows from the Yakima River are insufficient to meet demand, leaving only the most senior water rights holders with access."

The Bureau is the Federal Agency who oversees water rights and storage in WA. According to officials, water levels in the five reservoirs that feed most of Eastern and Central WA are suffering from drought-like conditions. These conditions have been in effect for close to 3 years in a row.

All surface water diffusions or supplies are off as of Monday. More information is expected soon from KID. Senior water rights holders are able to get deliveries through their regular season-ending dates.