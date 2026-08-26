There won't be any educational issues in the next few years in the Kennewick School District, some good news.

KEA and District Agree on Collective Bargaining Agreement

The Kennewick School District, by way of Superintendent Lance Hansen, released information Tuesday evening about a new collective bargaining agreement (contract) between the KEA and the District.

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The Kennewick Education Association is the teacher's union, representing teachers and other educators and employees. The District statement read in part:

"The agreement includes compensation increases for certificated educators, strengthened support for student safety and behavior, additional support for special education and enhancements for professional learning, and provisions designed to strengthen collaboration between educators and district leadership."

The deal covers the 2026-2027, and 2027-2028 school years, will run til 2029.

Superintendent Hansen said:

“We appreciate the thoughtful and collaborative work of both bargaining teams in reaching this agreement. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to providing safe, supportive learning environments and ensuring our educators have the support they need to help every student succeed.”

What Is a Collective Bargaining Agreement?

A collective bargaining agreement is a contract, covering every aspect of wages and pay, working conditions, job security, grievance procedures, and much more.

Typically they are set to last 1 to 3 years, this one is for two years.