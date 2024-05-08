Kennewick Runaway Teen Missing Since April 19th Located, Is Safe

A 13-year-old Kennewick boy who was missing for 18 days has been located.

Kennewick Police say he was located Tuesday night

The Washington State Patrol had issued a missing child alert following the disappearance of 13-year-old Dustin Sutphin, who was last seen April 19th. The alert had been issued by WSP, along with Kennewick Police and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Wednesday morning, Kennewick Police Commander Issac Merkl released information indicating Dustin was located Tuesday night in Kennewick and is now safe.

According to KPD information, Sutphin was referred to as a "runaway," but no other details have been released. Fortunately, he was located and apparently OK.