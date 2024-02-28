Kennewick Police Seeking Walmart Incident Car Chase Suspect

A Monday incident at the Kennewick Walmart has Police seeking to ID this suspect.

Officers had to use a high-risk traffic tactic to get suspect to stop

KPD said they located a vehicle associated with the incident suspect, a white Dodge Avenger with Oregon plates, but the number came back to a Nissan sedan. The plates, as law enforcement would say, were 'cold' or most likely stolen.

The suspects were also believed to be linked to a theft from the store. Officers used what KPD said was a "high-risk" stop to pull the vehicle over, but the male driver, pictured here, refused to follow commands after getting out of the car.

chase suspect (KPD) chase suspect (KPD) loading...

He then jumped back in and was able to flee the scene. KPD is looking for any information to help ID the suspect, so the appropriate charges can be filed.

Get our free mobile app

Any and all information can be reported anonymously at (509)-628-0333 using case number 24-012735.