Kennewick Police Seeking Home Depot Theft Suspect
Kennewick Police are seeking leads on this help yourself-er shopper
Woman sought in connection with theft
Home Depot has some pretty good surveillance cameras in Kennewick. KPD did not specify what day or time this occurred, but say this woman allegedly strolled out of the store with merchandise but neglected to pay.
KPD says she "concealed" the items on her person when she left
She then left in the vehicle picture in our story. Anyone who may have information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
