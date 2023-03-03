Kennewick Police Seeking Home Depot Theft Suspect

Theft suspect (KPD) Theft suspect (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police are seeking leads on this help yourself-er shopper

Woman sought in connection with theft

Home Depot has some pretty good surveillance cameras in Kennewick. KPD did not specify what day or time this occurred, but say this woman allegedly strolled out of the store with merchandise but neglected to pay.

KPD says she "concealed" the items on her person when she left

KPD

She then left in the vehicle picture in our story. Anyone who may have information, you're urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.