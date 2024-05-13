Kennewick Police Pursuing Theft Suspects Who’ve Eluded Capture

Kennewick Police are seeking to ID and locate these two suspects, wanted in connection with a series of thefts.

These two traveling in a stolen vehicle

According to Kennewick Police, they stole from a gas station Sunday night, May 12th. Police did not specify what was taken, but said they were traveling in this vehicle, which has been reported as stolen.

Stolen suspect vehicle (KPD) Stolen suspect vehicle (KPD) loading...

That would up their actions to a felony. KPD says this vehicle has eluded Police on several occasions. Anyone who may have information as to who they are, or where they could be located--as well as the vehicle--call (509)-628-0333.

Get our free mobile app

All leads can be confidential. No other details have been released.