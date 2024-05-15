Kennewick Police Nab Assault Suspect Possibly Tied to Gunfire

Kennewick Police continue searching for information related to a weapons incident early Wednesday morning.

Assault suspect arrested, car matched shooting suspect

Around 12:53 AM Officers were called to the area near Kenwood Park in south Kennewick, just south of the intersection of West 19th and Garfield Streets, about a weapons complaint.

Kenwood Park (Google street view) Kenwood Park (Google street view) loading...

Callers told the dispatcher they saw an altercation between a man and woman that was physical, and then multiple shots were fired. The two left in a vehicle before the Officers arrived. Officers found shell casings at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Then just after 2 AM, Police were called to the area of 6th. Ave and Gum St. about an assault involving a man and woman, and a vehicle at the scene matched the description of the one reported in the earlier shooting. Police located and arrested Joseph Cruz in connection with the Domestic Violence assault, and an outstanding warrant.

While at the hospital receiving medical clearance, Cruz attempted to kick one of the officers, adding a 3rd. Degree Assault charge to his list. The woman had minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

KPD says they are continuing to investigate the gunfire incident, anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.