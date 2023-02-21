Kennewick Murder Suspect Knows He’s Wanted, Still on Loose

John McKay John McKay loading...

In October of 2018, an 18-year-old Kennewick man was found dead in his home at 406 South Yelm Street. Several arrests have been made in connection with the crime, and now another suspect is being sought.

Suspect apparently knows he is wanted but has not turned self in

According to information released by the Kennewick Police Department on Tuesday, February 21st. by way of Commander Christian Walters, PIO:

" It was previously reported 23 year old Lawrence Isaiah Groce was arrested for the alleged crime of Murder in the 1st Degree for the murder of 18 year old Hunter Black. Additional developments in the case led to detectives obtaining probable cause for the arrest of 21 year old Wardell Eniko Joseph Braxton for the alleged crime of Murder in the 1st Degree. "

"On 10-26-2018 at approximately 0225 hours, 18 year old Hunter Black was murdered inside his residence. The initial investigation showed this was a targeted home invasion robbery completed by multiple unknown suspects."

The investigation has been very lengthy, and now Walters says an additional suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Kavonte Enoch Conley. According to KPD and Walters, Conley has been in contact with the Benton County Prosecutor's office and knows he is wanted, but has yet to turn himself in.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone who may know where he is, or has information to his location, you are urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.