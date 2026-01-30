Growing CA Burger Chain To Open 2nd Tri-City Location, This One On Canal Drive

The old David's Bridal location on Canal Drive in Kennewick near the Burlington Coat Factory will be getting a second life.

Growing CA Burger Chain to Open a Second Tri-City Location

If you have a burger 'habit' this restaurant could be for you. The Tri City Area Journal of Business reports CA-based Habit Burger & Grill will soon be occupying part of the old David's Bridal at 7415 West Canal Drive in Kennewick.

City business records indicate the Santa Barbera, CA based chain, which opened in 1969, will spend at lest $270K to refurbish part of the Bridal Building, according to construction and business permits.

The chain, which has locations in 14 states including Idaho, Nevada and other WA locations in the west, features a wide variety of charbroiled burgers. This image shows the new location.

They're already here, in 2021 a restaurant opened in Richland at the Queensgate Center. Their parent company is Yum, who also owns WingStreet, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

The company, which also has multiple international locations including the UK, did not release any details as to when this new location will be open for business.