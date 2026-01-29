Was Kennewick Espresso Stand Burglar Seeking Cash, or Lingerie?

Burlesque Brew is a popular espresso shop located at the corner of Metaline and Edison Street in Kennewick. It was the subject of a break-in early Thursday morning (January 29).

The Suspect Initially Refused to Give Up

A witness spotted a man forcing his way into the business, whose workers are known for wearing burlesque-themed lingerie or swimwear (often depending on the weather).

Kennewick Police quickly responded to the location, and surrounded the building. The suspect, identified as Christopher McDonnell according to Police, initially refused to come out and give up, but apparently Officers were able to 'convince' him to surrender.

He was arrested without incident. No word if he was successful in obtaining any cash prior to his arrest, or was he looking perhaps for a spare nightie?

Fortunately, he's in the Benton County Jail facing Felony Burglary Charges.