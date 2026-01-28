Officials didn't say what time the crash occurred.

Driver Flees Vehicle After Canal Crash in Kennewick

Benton County Deputies responded to a larger feeder canal that runs alongside part of Arrowhead Drive in Kennewick early Wednesday morning January 28) about a one-vehicle crash.

When they arrived the badly damaged car was empty, the driver had fled. No word if any passengers on board.

Accident investigators said it was apparent the vehicle was traveling at high speed, the driver lost control, and slammed into the guardrail. It was heavily damaged. The car then flipped off the rail, and rolled into the empty canal, landing on its wheels.

Officials say the driver was lucky they didn't crash when the canal was full, it could have been much worse. The vehicle has been impounded pending further investigation, the search for the driver continues.