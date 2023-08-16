Kennewick Cops Seeking These Major ID Theft-Fraud Suspects
Kennewick Police are looking to ID and locate these two suspects, in connection with some major ID theft and fraud.
Suspects made multiple purchases
Investigators didn't say specifically when the thefts occurred but indicated the main suspect committed ID theft involving stolen credit cards. His accomplice is also being sought as well.
They made purchases totaling at least $3900 at multiple Kennewick retailers, this video and images of them were captured as they were leaving the Best Buy store on Canal.
Anyone who may have information about these two, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. The amount of their thefts clearly lands them in multiple felony count territory.
