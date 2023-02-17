Kennewick Cops Seeking Laundry Thief-Literally

Woman makes off with another persons entire wardrobe (KPD) Woman makes off with another persons entire wardrobe (KPD) loading...

We've all lost a special shirt, or maybe a jersey at the laundromat. It's usually been a high-value item. But this takes it to a new level.

Sign of economic times? Thief wheels out with a wardrobe

Kennewick Police are hoping a tip from the community can help identify this woman, she was seen wheeling somebody's massive load of laundry out of a Kennewick laundromat.

KPD did not specify the location or the date, but it appears from the size of the bags, this woman took a LOT of clothing.

Most of you know how many items you can fit in these 50-gallon bags, KPD says anyone who can ID this woman, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. Perhaps a sad statement about current economic times?