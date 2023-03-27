Judge Ruling Signals end of Spokane’s Camp Hope, Now What?

Camp Hope Spokane (KREM TV YouTube still image from aeriel drone) Camp Hope Spokane (KREM TV YouTube still image from aeriel drone) loading...

Now that Superior Court Judge has officially ruled that Spokane's Camp Hope (homeless camp) along I-90 is a public nuisance, hazard and basically illegal, when will it go away?

City plans to hold meetings on cleanup plan

After announcing the ruling on Twitter last Friday, now the city has to figure out to make it happen.

According to The Center Square, the ruling stated in part:

Camp Hope “has become a public health and safety hazard”

The ruling also requires the state to work with the city to help them clear the area and restore it to its previous condition. The City had filed a formal complaint against the state, claiming in part (via the Center Square):

(the state)“failed to stop the drug and criminal activity that is robbing this neighborhood of their peace and quiet enjoyment.”

But where does the city go from here? According to The Center Square and other reports, the clearing process has dragged on for a number of months, the city plans to have a series of meetings about the process and set dates.

The judge set a hearing date of April 19th to review the progress being made to clear the camp.

The camp has seen as many as 600 homeless people inhabiting the area, which is several grassy acres just off I-90, east of downtown Spokane.

The population is said to have dropped from last summer's peak to about 80 at present.