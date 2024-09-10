Japanese Beetle Quarantine Area Greatly Expanded in E. WA

The WA State Department of Agriculture has expanded the quarantine area for the invasive Japanese Beetle.

The insect feeds on and can destroy up to 300 plant species

The beetle, whose home environment is in Japan and Asia, was accidentally transported to New Jersey, and first found in 1916. Since then, it has made its way across the US.

Despite being here for over a century, it still has few predators to keep it in check. Beetles were first found in limited numbers in SE WA, but now have been located in Pasco, Kennewick, and other areas.

Now the WSDA has expanded the quarantine area:

"Due to subsequent beetle detections outside of the initial area, the quarantine boundaries have been expanded to include Sunnyside, Outlook, Mabton, and additional areas in Benton County as well as the already quarantined area around Grandview."

WSDA says new rules put in place to help curb the spread of the beetle in quarantine areas will become permanent in September. These rules include the treatment of soil, yard waste, and vegetation in the areas under quarantine.

Businesses and growers in these areas will have expanded regulations concerning the sale of cut flowers and other related products, with businesses having to post signage about potential threats of the beetle.

Beetles lay their larvae in lawns, they can eat and damage the grass, they're also very destructive towards rose bushes and many varieties of plants and even fruit.

For more information from the WSDA, click here.