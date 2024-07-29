Is New Clean Energy Credit a ‘Bribe’ to Save Climate Commitment Act?

It certainly appears a brand new Clean Energy Credit program in WA is intended to persuade people to vote against Initiative 2117 in November. I-2117 would do away with the Climate Commitment Act, or carbon taxes on business.

New 'low-income' family energy credit

According to the website, $150 million of CCA money has been set aside to offer one-time $200 energy credits to low-income families in WA State.

Get our free mobile app

The funding is part of a shell game the state is playing, it's money taken from businesses that have to purchase carbon credits so they can stay in business. So, it's actually a redistribution of wealth as well. It's right there in small print on the website:

"The Clean Energy Credits for Washington Families Grant Program is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. Information about the CCA is available at www.climate.wa.gov."

When you begin the application process to determine if you and your family are eligible, you're asked to choose your utility provider. It's interesting to note Benton and Franklin PUD are NOT on the list. The only Mid-Columbia or Tri-City area utility we saw was Benton REA.

This is what the website shows you if you're provider is not on there.

WA clean energy credit website WA clean energy credit website loading...

It's blatantly obvious the state is desperate to convince voters not to pass I-2117, which would do away with the CCA, the carbon tax on business, and likely drop gas prices at least $.50 per gallon almost immediately. The sad part is, they're using other citizens and business owners money to bribe lower-income families and voters.