A Pasco man previously convicted for a child abuse charge is now going to prison for two more years for assaulting ICE Agents.

The Man Was Convicted in 2022 for Abuse of a 12-Year-Old

42-year-old Victor Lara-Lopez spent a few years in jail, given a longer than usual sentence for his abuse case. He was released back into the community following his prison term, despite his illegal immigrant status and his child assault.

Lopez Assaulted 2 ICE Agents in 2025

According to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA:

"In June of 2025, local Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers identified Lara-Lopez as a person residing unlawfully in Pasco, Washington, and sought to arrest him on an administrative warrant. In the early morning hours of June 13, 2025, two ICE officers identified Lara-Lopez in a vehicle near his Pasco residence."

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Officials said the ICE Agents were clearly identified and told him to step out of his vehicle. The agents were attempting to serve a warrant for his illegal status. Lopez refused to get out, and when ICE Agents stepped on the running board in an attempt to stop him, he gunned the engine and sped off, hitting one of the ICE vehicles so hard it tore off the front bumper.

Two agents suffered injuries in the incident, and for a month the search was on. He was located and arrested, and pleaded guilty to the assault.

He will Now Be in Federal Prison for 2 years

It it not known if he will be deported following his prison term. The US Attorney's Office said he will get 3 years supervised release.