Construction Stops on I-90 Vantage Bridge, Will Travel Be ‘Normal?’

The massive bridge crossing the Columbia River near Vantage will see a pause in the renovation project until spring of 2026.

Will traffic be normal?

The bridge, which was built in 1962, has not had a major renovation since 1982. Beginning in late 2024, the WA State Department of Transportation began to replace the entire east and westbound lane decking, and now the project is stopping for winter.

WSDOT map of bridge project WSDOT map of bridge project loading...

The bridge is just under a half-mile long at 2,504 feet. It's the second version of a bridge in the area to cross the river, the original was built in 1927 as part of the old Sunset Highway (later Highway 10), then replaced in 1962.

WSDOT says despite the pause, the work is at a point where full travel is occurring, and there are no stoppages or construction zones creating delays.

Get our free mobile app

WSDOT says the contractor crews say they are halting work due to less than favorable conditions (especially working with concrete) but no delays are present. However, WSDOT says drivers should still be aware of reduced speed:

"Crews reopened all lanes across the bridge and removed the 9-foot width restrictions. The speed limit remains reduced to 55 miles per hour, and travelers should be cautious of rough transitions between the old and new sections of the bridge deck."