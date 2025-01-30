Hydrogen Energy Takes Big Leap in Puget Sound Area

While WA State, especially the government, continues to try to throttle the use of fossil fuels, including natural gas, many industrial experts say the "de-carbonization" of many industries is not really possible with electricity.

NW Hydrogen company partners with Puget Sound Energy.

According to Seattle-based Geekwire, Woodinville, WA-based Modern Hydrogen has teamed up with PSE to find customers and consumers for their new hydrogen-based energy programs.

Modern Hydrogen has created new processes using natural gas to produce hydrogen fuel, and a product known as solid carbon that has many uses, including making asphalt.

The company says it's a more middle-of-the-road approach to what their CEO calls de-carbonization; but without losing powerful energy sources.

According to Geekwire, Modern CEO Tony Pan says many industrial processes require high-temperature capabilities and power to perform, including the making of cement and paper and pulp products, just to name two.

He says these requirements, at least not now, cannot be electrified, at least not in an economically feasible manner.

The company already has contracts with some utilities in Florida and Oregon. Pan said, according to Geekwire:

“The reason why the utilities love what we do is we’re not telling them to get rid of natural gas, where there’s a few trillion dollars and millions of miles of infrastructure invested in the ground. We’re saying keep all that infrastructure… But we have a way to fix it and then make it clean."

And, these processes can utilize the natural gas lines that are already in place. It has already been shown how with modifications, hydrogen can be used in existing internal combustion (fossil fuel) engines. They provide far more range, much easier and faster refueling, and performance closer to gas and diesel vehicles.

Now, this company appears to be providing a way for industrial operations to satisfy their power needs without emissions, using hydrogen.