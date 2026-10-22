The fatal incident happened in September, now a Union Gap Roofing Company has been hit with a huge fine.

September Worker's Death Results in Major Fine

According to information released by WA State Labor and Industries, a roofing worker employed with Leslie & Campbell Inc. fell through a glass skylight on top of a fruit warehouse, landing on a concrete floor 25 feet below. (photo for illustration purposes, not the actual skylight in question)

The incident happened April 21st. of this year, the fine was issued September 8th. The accident triggered the L-I investigation. They were fined $48,803 for the incident.

According to Labor and Industries, The Company Was At Fault

Part of the K-I citation release read in part:

"the skylight was not guarded to prevent falls, and that the company had not identified the skylights as a fall hazard or adequately trained workers on the danger."

What Does L-I Mean by Guarding the Danger?

What L-I meant by "guarded" is any worker who is on a roof higher than 4 feet, and working on or near a skylight, the employer must either cover it with an adaquate 'cap,' build an adaquate 'railing' around it, or provide clear tape and markings warning of the hazard.

This is done because most skylights will not hold a person's weight. State laws also require roofers to wear, under certain higher conditions, a safety harness equipped with rope or chords to prevent a worker from falling off if they slip.

L-I said the company failed to follow these precautions. The firm is appealing the citation.