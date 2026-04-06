As we warm up, and if you have evergreen trees, or especially bushes on your property, you've probably come across these critters.

Which Grabs Your Attention More?

A few years ago, before we ripped them out (they were yellowing and messy) we had some large evergreen bushes and arborvitae (small evergreen trees) in the yard.

We had a lawn care spray guy come by and look over the yard, because we noticed a lot of funnel shaped webs in the bushes. Turns out they're the home of hobo spiders. They're brown, medium sized brown funnel-shaped insects that spin their webs in or around homes and evergreens.

They Serve a Valuable Role

They do keep a lot of insects out of your yard, but their reputation has made them into perhaps worse than they are. A lot of misinformation on the web claims their bites can cause what's called necrotic or flesh-eating wounds. That is not true. The CDC does not consider them dangerous, but their bites can cause swelling and some pain.

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The spray guy was of the opinion we needed to get rid of them so he sprayed. But his warning about their bite was apparently incorrect.

What About Jumping Spiders?

The idea of a spider that can leap like a grasshopper is kinda creepy. These insect-eaters can usually leap distances of six inches, sometimes larger ones have been known to leap up to a foot. Yikes! But like the hobo, while their bites feel like a bee sting and can swell, they are not considered lethal or dangerous to most humans.

Jumping spiders live in mostly dryer climates, gardens, plants, and on walls. They build small hammocks as their living spaces and webs. They're also known for their giant eyes, which make them look like they're 'staring' at you.

The Truth About Both

Most of us find spiders creepy. However, both species are known to be among the best predators for getting rid of insects in your yard, and unless you're completely overrun, it's best to let them be and accept them as part of the environment.

In our photo, jumping spider on the left, hobo on the right.