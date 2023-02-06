Hit-And-Run Driver Kills Man Near Richland Early Sunday

Scene of fatal hit-and-run near Richland (RPD) Scene of fatal hit-and-run near Richland (RPD) loading...

Richland Police say the Washington State Patrol is leading the investigation.

Man dies after being struck while walking along SR 240 near Richland

In the early morning hours Sunday, around 2:18 AM, Richland Police were called to an area of SR (Highway) 240, about halfway between Columbia Park Trail and I-182. The part of the highway that goes through the Yakima River Delta, between the Richland Y and the entrance to Richland.

RPD did not say if the man was walking north or south, but according to a witness, the man appeared to be walking in a lane of travel. At the time of the incident, visibility was not the best, as rain was in the area and some fog.

He was struck by an unknown vehicle, which did not stop at the scene. Another vehicle stopped, says Richland Police after they saw the man lying in the road.

Police did not say if he died at the scene or was killed instantly, the WSP continues the investigation. No word if any leads on the vehicle that hit the man.