High-Speed Drunk Driver Sideswipes Car, Plows Into Orchard

A drunken Kennewick driver is fortunate they and their passengers were not hurt after the person slammed into an orchard.

Drunk Driver fails T-intersection south of town.

Monday evening, Benton County Deputies responded to the intersection of South Oak Street and Game Farm Road after a report of a reckless driver and a crash.

The driver of the minivan, whose name was not released, was headed south at a very high rate of speed on South Oak. They sideswiped another driver, then plowed into the orchard.

Fortunately, they didn't hit any larger trees head-on. The driver, said Deputies, was heavily intoxicated, no one was hurt. The driver is now in the Benton County Jail.

