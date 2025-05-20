High-Speed Drunk Driver Sideswipes Car, Plows Into Orchard

High-Speed Drunk Driver Sideswipes Car, Plows Into Orchard

DUI orchard crash (BCSO)

 

DUI orchard crash (BCSO)
loading...

A drunken Kennewick driver is fortunate they and their passengers were not hurt after the person slammed into an orchard.

   Drunk Driver fails T-intersection south of town.

Monday evening, Benton County Deputies responded to the intersection of South Oak Street and Game Farm Road after a report of a reckless driver and a crash.

The driver of the minivan, whose name was not released, was headed south at a very high rate of speed on South Oak. They sideswiped another driver, then plowed into the orchard.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

Fortunately, they didn't hit any larger trees head-on. The driver, said Deputies, was heavily intoxicated, no one was hurt. The driver is now in the Benton County Jail.

READ More: recently a DUI driver broke their femur in a crash in Kennewick. 

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

Categories: Crime, Tri-Cities News

More From 610 KONA