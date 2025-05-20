High-Speed Drunk Driver Sideswipes Car, Plows Into Orchard
A drunken Kennewick driver is fortunate they and their passengers were not hurt after the person slammed into an orchard.
Drunk Driver fails T-intersection south of town.
Monday evening, Benton County Deputies responded to the intersection of South Oak Street and Game Farm Road after a report of a reckless driver and a crash.
The driver of the minivan, whose name was not released, was headed south at a very high rate of speed on South Oak. They sideswiped another driver, then plowed into the orchard.
Fortunately, they didn't hit any larger trees head-on. The driver, said Deputies, was heavily intoxicated, no one was hurt. The driver is now in the Benton County Jail.
