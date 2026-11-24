The project is far from any advanced timetables, but the City of Hermiston voted to move forward with more study.

City Council Votes to Continue Looking at Project

Recently, the Council voted 7-1 to continue working toward a possible aquatic center for the City. They will now move toward what is a Progressive Design Build. That will bring together architects, contractors and engineers, to create more designs for the project.

The Build will also consider the costs of each of the designs. One such proposed design is pictured in our story. Some observers say it's a 'Pasco-style' inspired theme and idea, after the aquatic center that opened in West Pasco recently

The Project Would Cost Between $59 and $63 Million

The City is looking for possible partners in the project, and examining approximate operation costs, which are said to be in the area of $321,000. The City is also looking at possible revenue to the City from data center expansion and growth.

There will be more discussion at this week's City Council meeting, including working to bring together the different parties to get designs and more narrowed down project costs.