HAPO Set to Build Large New Business Complex in Kennewick

Fresh off completing their acquisition of Community First Bank, HAPO Credit Union plans to expand with a new office complex center. The area of the development is highlighted in red in this image.

The new center will be about a mile west of their Business Center

Last year, HAPO and Community First Bank announced the credit union would be acquiring all the assets of Community First, which has five branches in the Tri-Cities.

As of August 1st. that has been completed, and now HAPO plans to expand with a new complex.

The buildling will go on 7 acres purchased recently, located near Clearwater and Uah Street, about a mile west of their business complex in the Flashcube building at Clearwater and Columbia Center Boulevard.

The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business reports the new complex will have a $4.8 million dollar commercial center, and a $2.8 million dollar call center.

The commercial center will be 18,000 square feet, the call center 10,000. Various permits have been obtained from the city, and the project is moving forward. HAPO has 21 branches which will remain open during the process, as will the five Community First venues.

HAPO officials said the additional space is needed to handle business activities in the future from the Community First acquisition.

According to the TCAJOB, it will greatly expand HAPO's presence inthe Northwest:

"The new combined institution was expected to have about $2.9 billion in assets, $2.5 billion in deposits and $2.2 billion in loans and serve more than 220,000 members, with 25 branches across Washington and Oregon."