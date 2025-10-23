Final ‘Merge’ With Community First Will Bring HAPO Shutdowns Nov. 7th-9th

Just over a year ago, it was announced Community First Bank would be merging into HAPO Community Credit Union. Now the process is nearly complete.

Some temporary shutdowns coming early November

HAPO announced Wednesday, October 22nd, area HAPO branches will be closed the weekend of November 8th and 9th, with some online banking interruptions as well.

The final merger process will begin November 7th, when HAPO online banking will temporarily be unavailable to consumers beginning at 9 AM. The the final process will begin.

Then Saturday November 8th all HAPO and Community First locations will be closed, and this will affect online banking and ATM and deposit operations on the 9th as well. According to HAPO, here's a quick outline of what's to expect and what will be affected:

"All branches will be closed on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

Online and Mobile Banking will temporarily be unavailable.

Have extra cash on hand as ATM access will be limited."

As of November 10th. all Community First locations will reopen as HAPO branches, and Community First members will be able to utilize all of HAPO's services. For more information, contact your appropriate financial institution.