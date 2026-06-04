Following a minor victim's reveal to an adult, a Moses Lake man is in jail.

18-Year-Old Jailed for Sexual Assualt of a Minor

The Grant County Sheriff's Office did not reveal the age of the victim, but said they confied to an adult about a series of sexual assualts that had been going on since February of this year.

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The GCSO says prior to the interactions, the suspect had been engaged in sexually explicit social media exchanges with the victim.

The Suspect Was Located and Arrested During a Traffic Stop

Officers said the suspect, identified as Hunter Gray, was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of suspicion of second-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

The GCSO says anyone who may have more information about this case is urged to call 509-762-1160. All leads can be confidential.

Authorities did not say what led up to the initial social media interactions between Gray and the victim.