A would-be arsonist was arrested Sunday afternoon in a rural area southwest of Moses Lake, but one of the biggest surprises was the man's age.

Arsonist Tried to Set Dry Grass on Fire, and Threw Rocks at Witnesses

Around 3:30 PM, Grant County Deputies responded to a location in the 7400 block of Cole Road NE, an unincorporated area of the county. The region is circled in this image.

google earth---would be arson area Grant County google earth---would be arson area Grant County

They were alerted about a male suspect, who was trying to set fire to a large field full of dry grass, and when confronted, apparently threw rocks at, or used rocks, to hurt 2 witnesses.

Deputies Subdued the Older Suspect

At the scene Officers said Randal Redding of Moses Lake was located and arrested after resisting Deputies. The 64-year-old is now facing multiple charges, including investigation of obstructing law enforcement, second-degree assault, and second-degree reckless burning.

The two witnesses declined treatment at the scene, the fire did not get very far and was quickly extinguished. An adjacent barn was not damaged.

The investigation into why Redding was trying to set the fire continues.