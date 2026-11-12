Some observers say Ferguson threw him under the bus.

Governor Ferguson Practically Says, Don't Let The Door Hit You On Way Out...

When three-term Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced late last week he would not seek another term, the reaction from opponents was expected. But from the Governor?

Reykdal, easily the most controversial SPI in state history, didn't endear himself to parents, and even school districts and boards over the last few years. He increasingly politicized his non-partisan Office, last year said there were more than two genders, and recently urged voters to defeat Initiative 638.

Governor Ferguson Makes Pointed Comments

Ferguson, whose video was circulated on various social media platforms, saw him say it was "good news", and it was "time for a change.' Now, that could be in reaction to the steadily fallling test scores and performance of WA state K-12 students, especially following COVID.

Reykdal and his former boss, Governor Inslee, kept WA Schools locked down longer than any state except Hawaii. According to KXLY TV in Spokane and other sources, Ferguson said in part:

"Test scores for students are just really mediocre and Washington is not mediocre. It's just not been good enough despite the best efforts of our educators all across the state."

Reykdal Pushed Back

Reykdal reacted to Ferguson's statements by saying "So we'll keep bringing the facts, and others can keep bringing the politics." However, the facts are hard to ignore. Respected data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows WA state has slid from 20th nearly a decade ago, to 23rd a couple of years ago, 27th, and now 31st.

Reykdal politicized his office placing more emphasis on equity, gender rights, and pushed more money toward teacher salaries and the WEA, according to many of his critics. He dismissed critics and the data as "misinformation."

Is it Frosty Between Reykdal and Ferguson?

For a number of years, knowledgeable Olympia insiders have said (and even told us) the relationship between Governor Inslee and his AG at the time, Ferguson, was not buddy-buddy. And, apparently that went for Ferguson vs. Reykdal. Reykdal was an 'Inslee product,' one of a number of officials (along with some legislators) who were encouraged, picked and supported to run for office because Inslee could 'control' them.

On the other side, the much more shrewd Ferguson has his own agenda and political goals, and some Olympia insiders say theirs was a relationship that was not going to last long. It will be interesting to see who pops up in 2028 to run for the Office.