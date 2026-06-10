Initially, a lot of parents and students will push back on this, depending on how the phones and smart watches are 'treated' by school officials.

Gov. Bob Ferguson Wants a Cellphone Ban in WA Schools by 2027

The plan, referred to as the Away For The Day legislation, would ban the use of cellphones, smart watches, and other personal digital tech during school. The ban would begin with the first class bell, and stop when the end of school bell rings.

Plenty of Data Supports This, But...

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 76 percent of US school Districts nationwide have some sort of cellphone restrictions. In WA state, most Districts have their own. They range from requiring students each period to place phones etc in guarded secure boxes or bags, to simply putting them out of reach during classes.

It appears the support or pushback will depend on how the phones are treated. Even the Seattle School District bans phone use, but allows useage between classes and during lunch periods.

There's No 'Universal' State Policy

State officials claim WA gets and "F" grade for how it handles student cellphone use. According to the information release from the Governor's Office:

"Over the next three months, Governor Ferguson and his team will travel across the state, meeting with students, teachers and other stakeholders on the details of this policy. Those discussions will include enforcement options, support needed by districts, what narrow exceptions – such as for IEPs, 504 plans and medical needs – are appropriate, and emergency communications plans."

A 504 plan has to do with special education needs for certain students.

How Would You Feel About Schools 'Taking' Your Kid's Phone?

Personally, I, and some parents I know, favor limited bans. Put the phone away during class, take it out between periods or during lunch. That is a reasonable policy.

If a student violates it, there should be appropriate consequences.

However, taking phones away and locking them up or otherwise taking possession away from a student? We're gonna have a problem with that. In my opinion, that's a violation of student and parental property rights. Your boss doesn't take your cellphone at work, and although the phones should be stowed during class, nobody has the right to take your kid's phone away from them.

It will be interesting to see how this legislation is put together and presented during the next session in January.

Initially, we don't know if this will spill over to private schools, it might depend on how closely they are tied to OSPI rules and guidelines.