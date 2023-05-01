Gov. Inslee Won’t Seek a 4th Term in Olympia

Inslee (Gov Inslee Facebook TVW) Inslee (Gov Inslee Facebook TVW) loading...

In a prepared statement released Monday, May 1st. Governor Inslee announced he would not be seeking a fourth term.

Inslee says it's time to "pass the torch"

His announcement read in part:

“During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.”

His release touted his energy policies and recent abortion protections, and he touted his leading the state through COVID. Inslee has a year-and-a-half left on his term and he pledged to continue to get things done before he steps down.

Inslee was repeatedly rated one of, if not the worst governors by the CATO Institute, which has been rating the nation's governors since 1977.

The CATO Institute is a libertarian think tank that every two years rates the leaders on their economic and fiscal performance. Inslee got five straight "F" grades from CATO, in 2020 they said this about his performance:

"His appetite for spending increases is insatiable, and paying for all the increases has driven him to push nonstop for tax hikes."

With Inslee not seeking office in 2024, this leaves the Governor's seat wide open. There is speculation Attorney General Bob Ferguson will run, and possibly King County Executive Dow Constantine. No clear GOP front runners have emerged as yet.