Girls Flag Football Next Sport Sanctioned in WA by WIAA?

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, or WIAA, could possibly soon declare girls flag football as an officially sanctioned sport.

Girls flag football coming soon?

Beginning in the fall of 2019, the WIAA officially sanctioned girls slowpitch softball as a varsity sport, offering league play, and state playoffs. Since then, no sports have been added to the varsity roster. Chiawana HS, from Pasco, has won the last 4 state titles at the 4A, or biggest level.

But according to recent reports, due to a big push from the Seattle Seahawks, the 80 high schools who offer some sort of club girls flag football could be next.

According to Axios:

"Late last month, the Emerald Ridge High School girls flag football team appeared onstage with Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett when he announced the NFL team's third-round pick."

These 80 schools are prepared to start, if they have not already, putting money into club flag football. On the national scene, the recent success seen with women's college softball and basketball on TV has filtered down to other sports as well. These club teams participate in leagues that are helped with funding from the Seahawk's community outreach efforts.

The next step would be a vote from the 53-member WIAA Representative Assembly, which is expected to happen soon. If it passes, WA would be the 12th state to offer flag football for girls as a varsity sport.

The bulk of the schools showing interest are on the west side, on the east side of the state lacrosse (for boys and girls) has been picking up a lot of momentum but the WIAA has not shown any movement towards elevating it from club status.