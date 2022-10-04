Fred Meyer Workers in Richland Reach 1st Ever Union Agreement

For the first time, Richland Fred Meyer workers have bargained a contract with management over a variety of issues.

Workers turned to Union UFCW 3000 to demand better conditions

According to information released by Percussion Strategic and other sources, store workers have reached their first-ever tentative agreement for improvements in store security, health and safety, and higher wages.

Get our free mobile app

In February of this year, a Fred Meyer Instacart worker, Justin Krumbah, was fatally shot by 39-year-old Aaron C. Kelly. Kelly was later captured after a massive manhunt.

Reports also say in May, another worker was fired after allegedly following a manager's instructions to intervene in a shoplifting incident.

Some of the items in the agreement, according to Percussion Strategic, include:

"Mandatory training for emergency situations and a pathway to elevate store-level safety concerns that are not getting addressed to corporate management;

Guaranteed wage increases and provisions that make sure workers wages stay above the minimum wage and workers with the most tenure get increases each year of the contract...'

There are other items in the agreement, workers are expected to vote on it later this week. This agreement comes after their efforts to bargain as a unit via the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) 3000.