A Franklin County Deputy on patrol very early Saturday morning spotted a driver on Argent who was flat out flying.

The 18-Year-Old Driver Topped Out How Fast?

The Deputy saw the driver heading east, and clocked him at 100 MPH. as he went through the I-182 underpass.

The Deputy gave chase, and as he approached Road 44, saw the vehicle turn and head north.

The Deputy Caught up With Driver Rather Fast

The Deputy was able to quickly run down the errant driver, because near the intersection of Road 44 and Cathedral Drive, the male apparently lost control, slid off the road, up onto a yard and hit the side of a home.

Fortunately, no one in side was hurt, and the vehicle didn't go through the home, but it did cause significant damage.

The Driver Already Had a Record

reckless suspect driver---FCSO Facebook reckless suspect driver---FCSO Facebook

The driver, later identified as Theodore Contreras, already had previous driving issues, and from this pursuit and crash, he's now facing (according to the FCSO):

"Reckless Driving, Eluding, Hit and Run, and Driving While License Suspended 2nd Degree."

No word if the FCSO said there was any impairment involved. The investigation continues.