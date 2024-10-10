Florida Fire Marshal Warns of Post-Hurricane EV Battery Fires

Florida's Fire Marshal calls EVs a ticking "time bomb" in the wake of Hurricane Milton. (image of cars submerged in Clearwater, FL following Hurricane Milton).

Top fire official tells EV owners how to handle their cars post-storm

According to multiple news reports and the Western Journal, Florida officials have urged EV owners to make sure and park their cars away from their home, and buildings, and if possible, disconnect the battery. And, they're warned not to try charging them--all this if the vehicle was completely or even partially submerged by waters from Milton.

The reason is saltwater exposure and even mild corrosion can have a very bad effect on lithium-ion batteries. State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis referred to them as "ticking time bombs," and said owners need to watch for fires in the coming weeks.

According to the Western Journal:

"Patronis said EV makers need to do more to warn customers that they need to get their vehicles out of harm’s way before a hurricane or other ocean flooding event takes place.

“We’ve seen it: They’ve exploded. They’ve caused fires,” said Cathie Perkins, Pinellas County’s emergency management director, according to The Washington Post."

Following Hurricane Helene, which also pummeled the Carolinas, Pastronis said at least 48 documented fires related to lithium-ion batteries were reported, 11 of them involving EVs.

Since 2022, Pastronis has been sounding warnings about the dangers of these batteries being immersed in salt water. After Hurricane Ian hit Florida in 2022, Pastronis said he personally saw an electric vehicle re-ignite several times, despite efforts to put out the flames. According to The Western Journal:

"At that time, the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency warned that salt water damages batteries and that “[l]ithium-ion battery fires have been observed both rapidly igniting and igniting several weeks after battery damage occurred.”

As of December 31st, 2023, there were a total of 254,878 registered EVs in Florida.